Civil Supplies CID seizes 11,500 kgs of rice in Chennai

CHENNAI: In two separate seizures of ration rice in Chennai, Civil Supplies CID sleuths had confiscated a total over 11,500 kg of rice. The rice bags, repacked with brand names, were destined to Andhra Pradesh, and the smugglers were planning to send it with other grocery items to camouflage the smuggling activities, officials here said.

The North Zone Inspector of Police, of Civil Supplies CID, Hemalatha, and her team based on a tip off raided a godown in Varadha Muthiappan Street in George Town on Thursday. The team found 204 sacks of freshly-packed rice, each bag carrying 50 kilograms. After investigation, police arrested G Jayasiva (47), C Muthu (34) and R Viswanathan (46). Police seized 10,200 kilograms of rice from the godown.

In another operation, sleuths led by sub inspector of police, Rajendran raided a godown in Sowcarpet and found that 1,300 kilograms of rice in 26 sacks kept ready for transportation in a truck. Truck driver A Sarath Kumar (24), has been arrested.

After preliminary investigations, police found that the arrested men had swindled the ration rice which were supposed to be in PDS stores and planned to smuggle them to Andhra Pradesh.