Chennai woman fakes pregnancy, blames hosp staff ‘took her baby’

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman, wife of a panchayat member in Kannapalayam near Poonamalee, who staged a drama of pregnancy and delivery was exposed in the hospital as she had no physical symptoms of being pregnant. She even tried to find fault with hospital staff who she claimed 'took the baby to keep it in an incubator and had not returned the child'.

That is when her carefully created narrative collapsed before her husband and his family.

Police said that the woman got married a year back and family had also conducted a 'baby shower' function for her for a few weeks. She left her husband's house four months back and was staying at her mother's house since then and getting 'prepared' herself for delivery. She had stuffed clothes around her waist to give an impression of pregnancy besides pretending to have morning sickness on a regular basis.

On Wednesday, she reached a private hospital in Velappanchavadi, 'to get herself admitted for delivery'.

After some time, she started fighting with staff of the hospital asking them to return her 'baby boy'. She also called her husband and relatives to fight with hospital management to get 'back the child'.

She had also circulated a picture of 'her child' in a WhatsApp family group.

As the situation worsened, a police team from Thirverkadu station reached the scene.

During a police enquiry, it came to light that the woman had never visited any doctor in the past and also never took any tests. Hospital authorities informed the police that she was not even admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

Sensing the fishy situation, police conducted an enquiry with the woman separately and she confessed that she had staged a drama of pregnancy to make the husband and family happy. She thought she could get away after staging a drama claiming that the child was taken away by hospital staff.

Police said that the reason behind her faking the pregnancy was not known, as the woman failed to reveal the exact reason and instead pretended to faint whenever police tried to question her.

Police later let her go after issuing a strong warning for creating a flutter inside the hospital premises on Wednesday.