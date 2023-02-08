Women seek action against illegal liquor sale, nuisance
CHENGALPATTU: Over 50 women from Salar Colony in Tirukazhukundram panchayat met Chengalpattu Collector and gave a petition requesting action against two men who are selling liquor illegally in their neighbourhood.
The women in their petition to Collector Rahul Nath stated that two men were selling liquor illegally after hours at night in their area and the drunkards were gambling all night and causing a nuisance to the public. They further claimed that the noise caused by these men were keeping the school children awake late into the night and affecting everyone’s sleep.
The petition also mentioned that despite several complaints to the Tirukazhukundram police, no action has been taken so far. Following this, they pleaded with the Collector to look into the issue at the earliest.
