Citizen connect: Street lights burn during day at Anakaputhur
CHENNAI: The state government often advise people to save electricity, but power was being wasted in Balaji Nagar 12th Street often as the street lamps keep glowing even in broad daylight.
In contrast to this, many days, the street lights were not switched on at the night in this street, which poses a big issue for the commuters, who travel along the road. Local residents say that despite several complaints, the authorities concerned did not heed their request and the issue is continuing for months together.
“It was a usual spectacle for the residents here that the street lights were lit even in the day time,” M Sathish Kumar, who stays at Balaji Nagar 12th Street, said. He also rued that though he personally met the concerned official and lodged a complaint with regard to the street light issue, no one has taken any action till now.
However, a senior official from Anakaputhur Municipality said that there were only oral complaints, which allege that the street lights were burning even in the daytime. “Action was taken,” he added.
The official also pointed out that people often think that the street light issue was looked at only by the electricity board. “They go to the nearby EB office and give the complaint. Though EB officials clearly instruct that the complaints in connection with street light problems have to be solved by the municipality officials, non of them have taken efforts to come to the municipality office,” he added.
The official also said the complaints, which are coming to the municipality office, pertains to street lights not glowing during nights.
“We have already taken the oral complaint about the street lights burning in the day time and would ensure that it would not happen in the future,” he added.
