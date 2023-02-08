Don’t close your eyes: CAT’s ‘Erotica’ to stage on Feb 11
CHENNAI: The oft-repeated axiom, ‘Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable’ has pushed the horizons of art across media. In an attempt to initiate dialogue and portray subjects of taboo in a manner that will mirror unspoken realities of life, Chennai Art Theatre is organising its fifth edition of ‘Erotica’ on February 11 at Medai, Alwarpet.
Speaking to DT Next about the concept of ‘Erotica’, B Charles curator and Founder of Medai, says, “We don’t delve deeply into erotica in books, movies, or even plays from a different paradigm. If it’s a romantic book or movie, there are sensual parts and that’s it. There’s nothing more to it.
“Filmmakers and writers are widely exploring various genres while erotica is always seen as something obscene. No one wants to explore the grey areas of life and that’s what I wanted to change when I came up with the first edition of Erotica in 2019.”
Charles reached out to several writers and directors in the city and has been organising the event since. Through the years, Erotica produced plays on various themes and subjects. The fourth edition was specially curated for the LGBTQ community and discussed topics like- relationships, love, and life.
The fifth edition is an open theme and genre and is curated so that it is meant for all. The plays that will be staged this year are- The Things You Do For Love by Rayyan Thenmaalaikhan, It’s All Good written by Vinithra Menon and directed by Shalini V, Madonna written by Shruti Parasuraman and directed by Namritha Kalai, and Aval Naan Udal written and directed by Vijay and Thiravia Sankar.
The plays will explore extramarital affairs, lust, queer relationships, and love.
Talking about the pre-production process, he says, “I don’t repeat the directors or writers because I know for a fact that everyone has an interesting perspective to offer and I want to be able to showcase them to everybody. I got in touch with the writers and told them to develop a one-line keeping erotica in mind. We had a lot of discussions and finally, they went ahead with their scripts. I didn’t involve myself in the writing process.”
Having received backlash for showcasing ‘bad’ things and ‘influencing’ youngsters, Charles says it has gotten better, “Initially I used to get death threats by political spokespersons to cancel the show. But now, it has sobered down. People are getting comfortable and wanting to see our shows; from youngsters to those aged over 60,” he smiles.
The plays have something interesting to offer not only story-wise but also, technically. As a touch-and-go, the team says that the plays will use lights that mimic a set. “Through our play, we hope that people are able to talk about these things comfortably and fearlessly,” says Namritha Kalai.
The show timings are 4 pm and 7 pm at Medai, Alwarpet on February 11. Tickets available at BookMyShow.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android