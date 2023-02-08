Don’t close your eyes: CAT’s ‘Erotica’ to stage on Feb 11

The plays have something interesting to offer not only story-wise but also, technically. As a touch-and-go, the team says that the plays will use lights that mimic a set. “Through our play, we hope that people are able to talk about these things comfortably and fearlessly,” says Namritha Kalai.

The show timings are 4 pm and 7 pm at Medai, Alwarpet on February 11. Tickets available at BookMyShow.