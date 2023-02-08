Don’t ask attestation for land records generated online: CMDA
CHENNAI: Getting building plan approvals will now become easier. The Directorate of Survey and Settlement (DSS) has asked planning authorities like the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and district collectors not to ask applicants to get attestation in the e-copies of land records.
In communication to the planning authorities, TG Vinay, director-DSS, said, “Land records of rural and urban areas have been computerised. The records of 311 taluks (out of 313) have been uploaded online using TamilNilam software. The records of Natham lands are yet to be brought online.”
Land records such as A-register, Chitta, FMS, town survey land register (TSLR) and block maps have been digitally signed and can be viewed and downloaded free of cost. They’re being submitted by the public as an important attachment for obtaining building plan approvals, layout approvals, building licences, property tax assessment, housing loan, agricultural loan and others, the communication said.
“Complaints and petitions have been received often that, while applying for plan approvals, licenses, layout approvals, etc, officials are asking the public to get attestation from taluk tahsildar/survey authorities in the copies of the land records,” it added.
Vinay also pointed out that a government order (GO) was already issued which specified that the digitally signed, QR coded land records are legally valid land records and equivalent to signed copies wherever the online patta transfer system had been implemented in full.
“The genuineness of online land records can be verified by scanning the 2D ‘QR code’ using the 2D scanner in the mobile phone. Hence, it’s submitted that as per the GO, attestation of print-outs of online land records is unwarranted,” he added.
The director requested the planning authorities to issue necessary instructions to district, taluk, unit and zonal offices about the same.
