Unusual fog hinders air, road & rail traffic in Chennai, suburbs

CHENNAI: A thick sheet of fog covered Chennai and its suburban areas on Tuesday morning. The dense fog has thrown flights and trains off schedule.

Additionally, motorists found it difficult to use the roads due to poor visibility. Street lights were switched on to aid a safe ride.

Flights that were about to land in Chennai kept hovering till the weather conditions to improve. Three flights --- IndiGo airlines flight from Bengaluru, Ethiopian airlines flight from Addis Ababa and Emirates flight from Dubai --- were sent to Bengaluru due to inadequate fuel in these carriers.

Also, local trains to the Chennai beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram routes faced difficulties as the drivers could not see the signals clearly. The trains kept its ditch lights on.

Foggy conditions prevail usually in December, but this year it is continuing till February.

Normalcy returned at 9 am after 1:30 hours of dense fog that begun at 7.30 am.