DT Campus: Education in Ireland roadshow to be back in Chennai
CHENNAI: Responding to the growing interest shown by Indian students, Education in Ireland is back with its Education Roadshow across five cities in India. The roadshow comes to Chennai on February 11, at Hyatt Regency from 12 pm to 4 pm, hosting 16 of the top Irish higher education institutes under one roof.
As Ireland’s Ambassador to India, Brendan Ward rightly said, “Irish universities are ranked among the top 5% globally and offer the chance to get a world-class education with a diverse student body- which makes it a preferred location for higher studies for international students. Ireland has also achieved a high visa clearance rate for international aspirants. With the two-year stay-back visa option, students can leverage the dynamic plethora of economic opportunities the nation has to offer.”
The fair is open to all study abroad aspirants, who will have the opportunity to interact with faculty and representatives from Irish colleges and universities. Students and parents can freely discuss their eligibility, programmes on offer and scholarships particular to a degree programme. They can also interact with the Irish government and visa officials, as well as representatives from Gyandhan (for advice on education loans) and University Living for any guidance on accommodation options to enable them to plan their higher education journey in Ireland.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android