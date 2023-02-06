Woman cooks up gang-rape tale to exact revenge on boyfriend
CHENNAI: A 21-year-old woman, who claimed that she was kidnapped from Chengalpattu railway station and allegedly gang-raped at a secluded spot in Kancheepuram on Saturday night, was detained after the police found out that she concocted it to exact revenge on her boyfriend for refusing to marry her.
The woman, a native of Perambalur district, works as a telecaller with a private bank and stays at Saidapet near in Chennai. On Saturday night, she called the police control room claiming that she was kidnapped in a black car by four persons and then gang-raped at a forest area near Salavakkam.
“However, there were lot of contradictions in her narrative. She claimed that she came to Chengalpattu railway station after a friend invited her. When we asked for their phone numbers and verified, it was confirmed that each of them were in different places across the State,” said Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police, M Sudhakar, adding that she eventually spilled the beans after she was grilled about the contradictions in her complaint.
Police sources said that their perusal of CCTV cameras in and around Chengalpattu railway station showed the woman riding pillion on a motorcycle with a man. Investigations revealed that she was in a relationship with a man from Uthiramerur for the past few months.
Whenever the woman broached the topic of marriage, the man avoided the conversation, said the police. On Saturday night, when the two met in private and shared physical intimacy, the woman brought up marriage and handed him a thali. But he refused and allegedly assaulted her, after which she started screaming and called for help.
Alarmed, the man fled the scene. In order to exact revenge on her boyfriend, the woman enacted the drama, police said. Salavakkam police secured the woman’s boyfriend on Sunday and he is being investigated, too, police said.
The complaint of being gang-raped had set off alarm bells within the police, as it was only three weeks ago that a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped under knifepoint by five youths, after attacking her male friend at an isolated spot along Kancheepuram- Puducherry road, near Chennai. Kancheepuram police arrested five persons in connection with the incident.
A day after the gang-rape, Kancheepuram police opened fire at two suspects, who were allegedly involved in a rape and several theft and robbery cases in Sriperumbudur. The accused, Nagaraj (32) and Prakash (33) are from Gummidipoondi and are cousins. They allegedly posed as police personnel and sexually assaulted several women who return home after work in factories, by claiming that they have to be detained for inquiry.
Nagaraj suffered gunshot injuries when the duo allegedly attacked the police personnel and attempted to escape, police sources said.
