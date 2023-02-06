Hunt on for gang robbing in Purasawalkam
CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for an unidentified gang who went on a burglary spree in shops in Purasawalkam on Sunday night.
In one incident near Kandasamy Koil Street in Purasawalkam, a garment store was broken into. The shop owner, Ganesh, who came to the shop on Monday morning found garments worth more than Rs 10,000 and few thousands in cash stolen.
A few metres away, a petty shop in Kariappa Street junction was also burgled, and Rs 10,000 worth cash was allegedly stolen. Based on a complaint from the shop owner, Sai Ganesan, police have registered a case.
Police suspect the burglaries to be the handiwork of the same group and are perusing CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to identify them.
In another case, Pulianthope police have arrested Vijay (26) and Arun Devan (22) for stealing two-wheelers. Vijay is a history sheeter and has 10 cases against him.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android