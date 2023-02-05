Inflated EB bill shocks Perumbakkam residents

Not only Sumathi, but many people living in tenements complained of inflated bills, said S Govindan, president, Innayum Kaigal AB Block Tenement Resident’s Welfare Board. “Around 20 people have complained about high EB bills not commensurate with their consumption pattern. Assessors are not coming here to take a metre reading on a particular date. Sometimes, they fail to enter the reading on the white card forcing the consumers to travel all the way to the Tangedco section office to check it. Or, pay at the internet centre to check the charges,” he rued.