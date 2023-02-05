Gokhale Hall: The politcal gym of Madras

Gokhale soon became a venue without biases. However, there was one bias that Besant sadly left behind. Annie Besant would insist that the traditional Tamil musicians- the Isai Vellalars should not perform in her hall. This was because she probably thought the community was being degraded because of their art. Young MS Subbulakshmi, though given a chance for her first performance by a sabha, could not sing here. Annie did not understand at that point in time that this led to a snowballing effect by which other communities higher on the social ladder appropriated these arts of song and dance from the community.