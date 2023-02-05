18 roads to become litter-free zones from Feb 11: GCC Mayor

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya on Sunday announced that the city roads will be litter-free under the litter-free corridor scheme.

In the first phase, 18 roads from 15 zones have been chosen, the work is expected to begin from February 11.

The civic body authorities have taken several steps to ensure the city is a litter-free zone.

“As the next initiative in solid waste management, as many as 18 roads have been selected as part of the litter-free corridors project. A total of 743 kilometers of roads, 196 bus stops will be covered in the first phase and 412 small dustbins will be set up at certain intervals by the Greater Chennai Corporation on these mentioned roads. Also, sanitary workers are appointed to clean the roads in tricycles,” stated Priya.

The GCC mentioned the names of the roads in the first zone, of which in zone 1 and 4 (Thiruvottiyur and Tondiarpet), Thiruvottiyur high road, Kamarajar road in Manali zone, GNT road, and Ambattur – Redhills roads in Madhavaram zone (zone 3).

Also, Poonamallee high road in Royapuram, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, and Valasaravakkam zones in the city.

From zone 17 and 18 (Perungudi and Shollinganalur) Rajiv Gandhi Road; Cathedral road, and Dr. Radhakrishnan road in Teynampet zone, and several other roads are chosen under the 18 roads under the litter-free corridor scheme.

An average of 5,200 metric tons (MT) of solid waste is collected every day in all 15 zones in the city.

The solid waste management department in GCC ensured the door-to-door collection and segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste.

“The public is requested to keep two dustbins (green and blue color) to segregate waste before dumping it in the vehicles. In this scheme, if people litter the roads despite of several measures taken by the corporation, a penalty will be imposed on the concerned person to ensure the roads are litter-free,” noted the city mayor.