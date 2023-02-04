French national gets back lost handbag within hours
CHENGALPATTU: A French tourist who lost her handbag containing her passport and other important documents was overjoyed when the cops sprung into action and retrieved her bag within a few hours at Mahabalipuram on Friday.
The tourist Belinda, 58, a social activist from France who is in India on a tourist visa, visited Auroville in Puducherry along with her friend Marion and returned to Mahabalipuram on a bus. After she alighted from the bus, the vehicle left for Koyambedu when she realised that she had left her handbag containing her passport and other documents on it.
She immediately approached the police who jumped into action and called the Koyambedu bus stand police and asked them to go through CCTV footage of buses arriving from Mahabalipuram. Following this, with the assistance of police from both the stations, the cops were able to locate the bus and found her handbag underneath a seat.
The police later handed over her handbag with the passport to Belinda who thanked the cops profusely for their timely help.
