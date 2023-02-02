City

Lawyers urge Prez against appointment of Victoria Gowri as MHC judge

The advocates have flagged the ‘hate speeches’ made by Gowri against the religious minorities, namely Muslims and Christians.
Victoria Gowri
Victoria Gowri File
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A group of 21 senior lawyers on Thursday petitioned President Droupadi Murmu and the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud urging not to accept the Supreme Court collegium's January 17 recommendation to appoint advocate Victoria Gowri as Madras High Court judge.

