Secy of Annai Veilankanni’s College receives Best Social Activist award

Titled ‘Multidisciplinary Research and Innovation and Awards 2023’, the event was organised by ESN Publications, ELT@I (English Language Teachers Association of India) in the presence of Ali Khalid Al – Hammadi, lawyer, and economic advisor, Capital Engineering, Dubai; Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of the Parliament (South, Chennai) and Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot.