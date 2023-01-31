Secy of Annai Veilankanni’s College receives Best Social Activist award
CHENNAI: Dev Anand, secretary, Annai Veilankanni’s College for Women, Saidapet, was conferred with ‘Best Social Activist’ at the Dubai International Conference held on recently in Dubai.
Titled ‘Multidisciplinary Research and Innovation and Awards 2023’, the event was organised by ESN Publications, ELT@I (English Language Teachers Association of India) in the presence of Ali Khalid Al – Hammadi, lawyer, and economic advisor, Capital Engineering, Dubai; Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of the Parliament (South, Chennai) and Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot.
Banuchander, director-ESN publication, Mangai J Wilson, convener-ELT@I were also present on the occasion.
Devi Dev Anand, joint secretary, Annai Veilankanni’s College for Women, was conferred with a ‘Honorary Doctorate’ and R Ravanan, joint director-Collegiate Education, Chennai, was conferred with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for promoting education as a social cause.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android