Resolution awaited for city’s ODF, garbage rating
CHENNAI: After the GCC passed preliminary declaration for the Swachh Bharath Mission Swachh Survekshan, 2023 Protocol for Open Defecation Free (++) (ODF++) and 3-star rating for garbage free city, it has received feedback from the public and is awaiting final resolution.
Various suggestions and complaints have been received from the public and action is being taken by respective authorities to attend these for the benefit of the city by the Solid Waste Management Department, stated the resolution passed during council meeting on Monday.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, GoI, has circulated a protocol for declaration of ODF++ and Garbage Free City Star rating. As per the protocol issued by the Ministry, the GCC passed a preliminary resolution declaring all wards as ODF++ and 3-star garbage free city.
It is required to obtain a final resolution from the council to make the declaration by the GCC. The same must be communicated to the State government for taking further steps for the declaration.
Hence, the council’s approval was requested through Standing Committee (Public Health) to pass a final resolution for declaring GCC as ODF++ and 3 star garbage free city. It may be noted that public health committee has earlier submitted its recommendation seeking a resolution in this regard.
