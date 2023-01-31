Don't come everywhere: Rajini's advise to fan at airport goes viral

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth while leaving for New Delhi from Chennai domestic airport advised a fan not to follow him everywhere and told him to focus on his work.
Following this, the fan wrote a post on his social media handle that the actor advised him not to come everywhere (Rajini is) and focus on work as work is important.
The video went viral on internet, and was even misconstrued that the actor scoffed at this fan.
Reports state that Rajinikanth was leaving for Nepal via Delhi to join the sets of Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android