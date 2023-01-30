History sheeter arrested for waylaying in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Sunday arrested a 43-year-old history sheeter in connection with the waylaying of a person who went to deposit cash in an ATM in Teynampet on January 20.

Police sources said that the victim, Moideen Rawther (37), runs a dry fruit business in New Washermanpet.

On Friday, he had taken Rs 8 lakh from a trader to deposit across ATM in the city. After depositing about Rs 4 lakh at ATM near Central and Teynampet, he went to another ATM in Teynampet when a four member gang intercepted Moideen.

They threatened him with a knife and escaped with the Rs 4 lakh cash he had him. Based on his complaint, Teynampet Police arrested John Jayasingh of Old Washermanpet in connection with the theft.

John Jayasingh has three murder cases and seven attempt to murder cases against him, police said. Search is on for three of his accomplices.