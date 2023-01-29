We must know about the origin of food we eat & farm: Karthi

CHENNAI: Karthi is a youth icon in several ways. Be it on screen or away from it, he is someone who clearly knows that he is here to lead youngsters on the right path. Which was one of the reasons for him to start the Uzhavan Foundation in 2019.

The NGO was started after Karthi’s Kadaikutty Singam became a profitable venture and a part of its proceeds were spent towards farmers and agriculture. However, Karthi understood the depth of the issue that farmers in Tamil Nadu were facing which paved the way for the Uzhavan Foundation.