We must know about the origin of food we eat & farm: Karthi
CHENNAI: Karthi is a youth icon in several ways. Be it on screen or away from it, he is someone who clearly knows that he is here to lead youngsters on the right path. Which was one of the reasons for him to start the Uzhavan Foundation in 2019.
The NGO was started after Karthi’s Kadaikutty Singam became a profitable venture and a part of its proceeds were spent towards farmers and agriculture. However, Karthi understood the depth of the issue that farmers in Tamil Nadu were facing which paved the way for the Uzhavan Foundation.
At the event, awards were given to a women’s cooperative society who yield vegetables and distribute it to people for lower prices. The NGO also focuses on streamlining of water bodies across the state including taking children on field trips to canals.
Talking to DT Next, Karthi says, “Under the Neerum Naamum project, we are educating students on water resources and about the history of how they were built using ancient technologies. This is to ensure that the upcoming generation respects and protects them.”
Karthi adds that the role of Uzhavan foundation in making farming accessible to the next generation will get bigger and better in the coming days.
“We are currently involved in a project in Chengalpattu juvenile home and have introduced farming to boys so that they aren’t neglected and become unstable when they are back in the real world.” He quickly remarks that such initiatives should start in schools and parents too should play major roles in educating students about agriculture. “This should start as a self-initiative. Kids should start understanding where their food comes from and what it takes for farmers to provide food and veggies. Schools should start agriculture visits,” says the philanthropist-actor.
Talking about other initiatives of Uzhavan Foundation, Karthi says, “We are also joining hands with Anna University, and are setting up a five-acre farm where students get a first hand training in natural farming methods and find technological solutions to problems that our farmers are going through.”
The NGO will also be distributing Tea plucking shear machines for women tea leaves cutters in Kothagiri at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh.
