Students of city school visit naval, Coast Guard ships
CHENNAI: As part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations, 797 students along with 44 teachers from five schools in and around Chennai were taken on a guided tour onboard in naval and Coast Guard ships on Sunday.
The students were from Army Public School; St Patrick’s ICSE School; DAV Girls, Gopalapuram; AM Jain School, Meenambakkam; and Padma Seshadri Bal Bhavan, Siruseri.
The students and teachers visited onboard ships of First Training Squadron INS Tir, INS Sujata and CGS Sarathi. They were given a guided tour of ships, briefed about the roles and capabilities of the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.
The interaction with personnel onboard ships provided excellent exposure to the children on the importance of the maritime security of the nation, the general functioning of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard and the life onboard ships, said a statement from the defence ministry.
