Students of city school visit naval, Coast Guard ships

797 students along with 44 teachers from five schools in and around Chennai were taken on a guided tour onboard in naval and Coast Guard ships on Sunday

The students were from Army Public School; St Patrick's ICSE School; DAV Girls, Gopalapuram; AM Jain School, Meenambakkam; and Padma Seshadri Bal Bhavan, Siruseri.