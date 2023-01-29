Lawfully Yours: By Retd Justice Chandru

CHENNAI: During fresh recruitment, retrenched staff entitled to re-employment notice

Q: I was among some 20 people retrenched by my company during a mass layoff attributed to market setbacks two years ago. We were not given any compensation at the time and we did not question the decision as an impression was created that we would be taken back once the company’s finances improve. Now, we learn the company is recruiting new staff overlooking our claims.

— Venkatesh, Guindy

A: If your company had more than 100 workers, then the government’s prior permission for either laying off or retrenching workers will be required as per Section 25M and 25N of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. If permission is sought for and denied or refused by the government, the workers are deemed to be in employment with full wages.

However, even if the industrial establishment has less than 100 workers, for retrenching any employee under Section 25F, a month’s notice/wages and retrenchment compensation at the rate of 15 days’ salary for every completed year of service must be paid before the retrenchment. Otherwise, the action of the employer will be invalid. I presume your employer must have followed the procedure for retrenching the workers. In such a case, when the employer goes for fresh recruitment, all the retrenched Indian workers are entitled to notice for re-employment under Section 25H of the ID Act. If not, you can raise an industrial dispute before the Government Labour Officer and on obtaining a failure of conciliation report, can move the labour court, which will determine your legal right.