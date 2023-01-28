‘Palani temple’s rituals to be conducted as per Aagamas’

CHENNAI: TN Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Trust on Saturday informed the Madras HC that the mandalabishekam in Palani Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani temple will be conducted only as per the Aagamic principles.

The submission was made before Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

Temple activist TR Ramesh had filed an urgent petition before the HC about conducting mandalabishekam ritual in the temple for 48 days as per the Aagamas.

“However, the mandalabishekam rituals are being carried out only for namesake,” the petitioner submitted.

The judges disposed of the matter with a direction to perform the mandabishekam as per the Aagamic rules.