CUMTA moots Lite Metro for last-mile connect
CHENNAI: To increase the number of passengers using Metro Rail, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has decided to study the possibility of implementing a ‘Lite Metro’ project in the city to provide last-mile connectivity.
According to a CUMTA official, the study is a part of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), which is being prepared by the authority. “The CMP will look into the possible stretches where Lite Metro lines could be created. The Lite Metro lines will be linked with Metro stations,” the official said.
Presently, patronage for Metro Rail is increasing with trains running at full capacity during peak hours. As per Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) data, more than 15 crore trips were made between June 2015 and December 2022.
CUMTA believes that providing last-mile connectivity to Metro stations using Lite Metros would further increase patronage. Lite Metros will carry a lesser number of passengers than the Metro Rail and the cost of the project is also lesser. Lite Metros do not require elevated corridors and will run on roads but with exclusive tracks like trams. Lite Metro will have one or two compartments.
It may be noted that cities such as Delhi and Kozhikode are also planning Lite Metros.
As of now, most of the Metro stations are connected by share autos, auto-rickshaws, and small feeder buses.
“Even though Metro trains are convenient, reaching the stations is difficult. Either I must take my two-wheeler to reach the Metro station and pay parking charges or take an auto-rickshaw. I will use Metro trains regularly if cost-effective feeder services are provided,” M Vishnupriya, a resident of Kodambakkam said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android