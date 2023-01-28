CUMTA moots Lite Metro for last-mile connect

As of now, most of the Metro stations are connected by share autos, auto-rickshaws, and small feeder buses.

“Even though Metro trains are convenient, reaching the stations is difficult. Either I must take my two-wheeler to reach the Metro station and pay parking charges or take an auto-rickshaw. I will use Metro trains regularly if cost-effective feeder services are provided,” M Vishnupriya, a resident of Kodambakkam said.