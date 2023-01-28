CPM cadres protest against Anna Salai building collapse

CHENNAI: Members of CPM on Saturday staged a protest seeking justice for a 22-year-old woman who was killed in the building collapse on Anna Salai.

They sought action against Greater Chennai Corporation officials who gave permission to demolish the dilapidated building without any protection measures.

The building located near Anand Theatre bus stop on Anna Salai collapsed on Friday killing one woman and injuring two people. The building was demolished using a bulldozer from inside without any safety precautions.

CPM Central Chennai district secretary G Selva said that on January 13, the Corporation gave permission to demolish the building but did not check whether it was being demolished as per norms. The young woman, who was walking on the pavement, was killed due to the negligence of the officials. It is not enough for the corporation to merely collect taxes but to provide safe roads and pavements to the public," he said. He wondered if such an accident happened on arterial Anna Salai and what about the interior roads. He sought filing of cases against the corporation officials, including commissioner.

Selva noted that there are a lot of old buildings in the areas like Thousand Lights, Harbour, Egmore, Purasavakkam, George Town and Royapuram. "The Corporation should properly inspect the demolition and renovation work of old buildings. A compensation of Rs one crore should be given to the family of the deceased woman," he said.