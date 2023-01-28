Chennai Corpn requests people to pay property tax

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has requested the property owners to pay their property taxes as the financial year 2022-23 is coming to an end within two months.

The civic body authorities have stated that so far more than 7 lakh property owners have paid their complete tax money.

Property taxes are a major revenue source as they contribute to work such as basic infrastructure, solid waste disposal, street lighting, maintenance of parks and roads, public health and disease prevention.

As per the rule, the property owners are required to pay taxes within the first 15 days of the beginning of the half year. A 5 per cent incentive is given to people who pay within that time period, states an official release.

On December 23, 2022, the Madras High Court upheld the revision of general property taxes in a case filed by more than 200 property owners against the revision of general property tax.

The GCC implemented various ways through which property owners can pay taxes. They can pay it through DD, debit or credit cards to the government postal officials who visit their home, through the e-service centres in the corporation premises or online website and through Paytm or Namma Chennai mobile apps.