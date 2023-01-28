Bridge construction: Police announce traffic diversions in Kilpauk

CHENNAI: City Traffic Police have announce traffic diversions in Kilpauk area to facilitate the construction of a bridge by Chennai Corporation on Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street, near Aspirin Garden 1st Street junction.

The change in traffic will come into place from January 30.

Accordingly, Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street will be closed for thoroughfare traffic and residents alone will be allowed.

Vehicles coming from New Avadi Road intending to go towards Kilpauk Garden Road via Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street will have to proceed straight towards New Avadi Road at Aspirin Garden 1st Street junction to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Kilpauk Garden Road intending to travel towards Aspirin Garden via Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street, will have to proceed straight on Kilpauk Garden Road at KG Road and Taylors Road junction via New Avadi Road and Aspirin Garden 1st Street to reach their destination.