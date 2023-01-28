‘2/3rd majority needed to oust village prez’

Referring to Section 205 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, Justice N Sathish Kumar held, “A process to remove a panchayat president can be initiated by the inspector of panchayats either on his own motion or on a representation in writing signed by not less than two-thirds of the sanctioned strength of the village panchayat. It must have a statement of charges against the president and be presented in person to the inspector of panchayats by any two of the members of the concerned panchayat.”