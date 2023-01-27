‘Couples turn socially conscious with weddings’

CHENNAI: Wedding planners, Weddings and Marigolds Studio and Potok’s World Photography are ready to launch their joint venture on January 28 in the city.

The venture aims to make the experience unique and hassle-free. Chennai-based Mathangi Srinivasamurti’s Weddings and Marigolds was established in 2010. Being in the home décor and retail industry for a long time, she had developed a natural interest for decorations.

Identifying her skills, a longtime customer approached her and said he liked her design skills and wanted her to design the decorations for his daughter’s wedding. She took the challenge, fell in love with the excitement of planning weddings celebrations and hasn’t looked back since.

On the other hand, Anji Martin founded Potok’s World Photography in 2014, while her husband Pete Martin was still a diplomat in the US Foreign Service.

She started by taking pictures of pets, but eventually photographed a couple of weddings with some colleagues in Washington. She loved the challenge of documenting couples’ most treasured wedding-day memories and soon after began focusing almost exclusively on wedding photography.

Pete quit his job in 2015 and started helping Anji by carrying equipment, clicking pictures occasionally and eventually ended up joining Potok’s World Photography full-time.