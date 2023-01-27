Clothing donation drive by creative community
CHENNAI: Madrasters, a creative community in the city that is a forum for designers from various streams, is organising Artspot- a clothing donation drive on January 28 and 29 at Grand Square Mall.
Artists part of the community paint, design, and sketch on these clothes and donate them to the needy after washing them.
Speaking to DT Next about the initiative, Jack Anto, founder of Madrasters, says, “Our team wanted those in need to benefit from art and the end result of numerous brainstorming sessions came to an end with the inception of Artspot. I got excited with the initiative and decided to support the cause.”
As a part of the drive, their artist, Vinoth Kumar who explores different typography in different mediums, will be doing an art piece of Mother Teresa with the theme ‘spread love’.
Attendees can visit the mall from 9 am to 10 pm to donate.
