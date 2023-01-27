Chennai’s KK Nagar to have student-friendly transportation

CHENNAI: KK Nagar may soon have student friendly roads as the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has initiated a study based on instruction from Chief Minister MK Stalin.

According to a CUMTA official, ITDP (Institute for Transportation Development Policy) has been asked to study the roads in the locality. "Based on the study, similar initiative will be taken up in other areas also," he said.

During the first authority meeting held recently, Stalin, who is also the chairman of CUMTA directed the officials to improve transportation facilities for school and college students keeping the school timings in mind.

Meanwhile, CUMTA has also asked the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to share details about the number of students using free bus passes.

More about the scheme:

Under the initiative, frequency of buses would increased on the routes where more students commute.

Pedestrian pavements, roads, junctions and related facilities will also be improved.

It may be recalled that the Chennai Corporation has proposed a project to improve roads near schools under Mega Street Project.