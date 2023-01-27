Adopt tourist sites, encourage students to promote them, UGC tells institutions
CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all higher education institutions (HEIs) to adopt a tourist destination and carry out the activities to promote it.
The commission also asked the institutions that students should be encouraged to post their live experiences through social media.
In a circular to the vice-chancellors of universities and principals of colleges, UGC secretary Rajinish Jain pointed out that India has an array of tourist destinations that attract a large number of tourists from across the world.
“The young students need to be encouraged to visit the tourist destinations of India to learn about rich Indian heritage, culture, architecture and wildlife. To achieve this, the Ministry of Tourism has prepared a concept note for the adoption of tourist destinations by universities,” he said in the circular.
To enhance the knowledge of students about the country, each university should identify a tourism destination, encourage students to learn about it, organise activities centered around it throughout the year and encourage them to visit that place as part of the annual study tour.
“An annual study tour of two-three days’ duration could be organised for the students and they should visit some important tourist attractions, sites of historical importance, museum, wildlife sanctuary, and handicraft centers,” he said.
The universities and institutions should contact official tourism offices or the concerned State government for further information about the destination.
Also, the circular added, students should post their experiences through social media channels after visiting the tourist destination, he said. After the visit, the students should also prepare a report detailing their personal experiences and submit it to the university.
