US man injured, jumps out of moving ambulance in Chennai

CHENNAI: In what seems to be Floridian act, a 26-year-old man from Florida, the USA, who had come to the city to attend his friend's wedding was detained after he allegedly jumped out of ambulance after damaging the back door of the vehicle on Wednesday night.

Florida is known for men doing wild acts and their actions were major feeds on social media. Police identified the man as Gyani Marcelo (26), who had come to Chennai city to participate in his friend’s wedding. The man was staying in a hotel in Periamet.

On Wednesday, at around 3pm Marcelo returned to the hotel. Police said that the man was inebriated and the hotel staff accompanied him to the room. Later on Wednesday night around 12.30 am, the US man returned to the hotel lobby with injuries on his head.

He had slipped and fell inside the room injuring his head, said the police. Based on information from the hotel, an ambulance reached and picked up Marcelo. He was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for treatment.

While being transported, when the ambulanc ecrossed the Ripon Building, Marcelo allegedly broke the back door of the ambulance, the police officer said. Marcelo allegedly broke the glasspanel of the door and jumped out of the moving vehicle. He then ran off, police added.

Based on alert from the ambulance staff, police started looking for Marcelo, who had reached the bike parking in Allikulam court complex. He was hiding among the bikes when police located him. He was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment under the watch of a SI, police added.