SR’s gross earnings rise by 47% in 9 months

“The zone has also recorded 93.2% punctuality, surpassing the 92% target set by the Railway Board, in the first three quarters of the current fiscal during which the zone has enhanced speed over 743 route km, against 137 route km in 2021-22,” he informed. “Around 116.32 km of doubling and gauge conversion works were achieved in augmenting infrastructure for improved efficiency and speed of freight and passenger trains.”