SR’s gross earnings rise by 47% in 9 months
CHENNAI: The gross earnings of the Southern Railway (SR) has increased by 47% in the first 9 months of the current fiscal, said RN Singh, general manager of SR, speaking at the Republic Day celebration, after the national flag was unfurled at the zonal headquarters.
He added said that during the 9-month period (April- December 2022), the SR had registered a growth of 47.46% in gross earnings compared to 2021-22 fiscal. In freight loading, the SR registered a 28% increase during the same period over the same period last year.
“The zone has also recorded 93.2% punctuality, surpassing the 92% target set by the Railway Board, in the first three quarters of the current fiscal during which the zone has enhanced speed over 743 route km, against 137 route km in 2021-22,” he informed. “Around 116.32 km of doubling and gauge conversion works were achieved in augmenting infrastructure for improved efficiency and speed of freight and passenger trains.”
The SR also electrified 188 route km in 2022, which has taken the total electrified route km to 4,393 (87% of the route km in the zone) till December 31, 2022. “Around 43 level crossing gates were interlocked in the year, thereby increasing the safety at LC gates,” Singh added.
The R-day celebrations were held in divisional offices and other field units. Ganesh, divisional railway manager, Chennai, unfurled the flag at divisional headquarters.
