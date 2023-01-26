Republic day 'renews' bonhomie between Stalin and Guv

CHENNAI: The 74th Republic Day set the stage for renewing the ties between Chief Minister M K Stalin and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi as the gubernatorial head of the State unfurled the national flag in the presence of the Chief Minister on Marina.

Earlier in the day, Stalin received the Governor with a bouquet and introduced senior officers of the defense forces and Tamil Nadu police to him near the Labour Statue on Kamarajar Salai. The Governor unfurled the national flag and subsequently accepted the salute from the forces during the ceremonial march past. The Chief Minister and Governor have rubbed shoulders after acrimony erupted between them in the State Assembly on January 9.

The Chief Minister responded to the Governor's invitation by attending the "at home" reception hosted by the latter at Raj Bhavan Thursday evening. Accompanied by a few of his cabinet colleagues, Stalin attended the tea party, which the allies of the ruling DMK boycotted in protest of the Governor's delay in giving assent to the bills adopted by the State Assembly and preaching Sanathan Dharma among the RSS ideologies in public.