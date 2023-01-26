Republic Day celebrated at ONGC Chennai office

CHENNAI: ONGC celebrated 74th Republic Day.

AK Das, officiating Cauvery Basin manager, unfurled the National Flag at the ONGC office, Anna Nagar, was followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

PS Rautela, officiating KG-PG Basin manager, addressed the gathering and enumerated the achievements of KG-PG and Cauvery Basins respectively.

ONGC employees and their family members attended the function.