EB AEE under DVAC scanner for amassing illicit wealth

CHENNAI: An EB assistant engineer and his wife in Chennai were booked by the DVAC in connection with a DA case after it was found he had amassed illegal wealth to a tune of Rs 37.82 lakh over five years from 1 March 2010 to 31 July 2015. The accused officer is K Sudhakaran, assistant executive engineer, TNEB, Medavakkam residing in Adambakkam.

The corrupt activities of the accused officer came to the notice of the authority, when he was working as assistant executive engineer in Selaiyur. Earlier, he was also working in AE, distribution, south, AEE, Thermal purchase and AEE operation and maintenance.

On the basis, ofcredible information that the accused, by adopting corrupt and illegal meanshad acquired and is in possession of properties and pecuniary resources, whichwere far beyond his known sources of income a detailed enquiry was carried out by the DVAC. At the beginning of the check period he had a bank balance of Rs 11.79 lakh as assets both movable and immovable.

The detailed enquiry revealed that during the check period the accused officer had an income of Rs 41.10 lakh which included his salary, DA arrears, LIC policy maturity amount etc. During the same period he had expenditure over Rs 22.84 lakh.

The total value of assets acquired by him and his family during the check period stood at Rs 67.87 lakh. After considering hissalary, expenditure and possible savings, the DVAC had pegged his disproportionate assets at around Rs 37.82 lakh and slapped a case against him and his wife.