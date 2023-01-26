ASI pulled up for dilapidated state of heritage buildings
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday expressed its displeasure against the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for not preserving several heritage sites in the State in an appropriate manner.
The first bench of Madras HC comprising Acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy observed that several significant sites including the Madras HC building, Connemara Public Library, and several temples are in a dilapidated state.
They made this observation while hearing a petition filed by activist Rangarajan Narasimhan, who wanted quash a GO to acquire 34 acres of land belonging to Arulmigu Arthanareeswarar Temple, Veeracholapuram, to construct a collectorate building for the Kallakurichi district.
ASI’s standing counsel submitted that since it was a 1500-year-old temple, it should be brought under ASI’s control.
Recording the submission, the bench précised its discontent stating that the renovation works of Connemara library, which began a year ago, have not been completed yet. It also noted that several dooms of Madras HC are often peeling down.
As the ASI submitted there was labour deficiency to carry out these works, the bench directed the Union government to submit the details of workers and the time required to complete the renovation works.
