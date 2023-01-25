Father arrested for robbing old lady to pay for son’s bail
CHENNAI: A 58-year-old man, who robbed a woman to bail out his son arrested in murder case in Secretariat Colony, has been jailed by the police.
The woman, Seethalakshmi of Thirumangalam, was returning home from a temple, when a man on a bike snatched her 10-sovereign gold chain and escaped from the scene.
Based on her complaint, Thirumangalam police registered a case and launched a search for the suspect.
Upon inquiries and viewing CCTV footage in and around the neighbourhood, the police were able to secure a 56-year-old man, Mohammed Iliyaz of Purasawalkam, for the robbery.
Investigations revealed that Iliyaz had wanted money to pay for his son’s bail.
His son, Mohammed Fiyaz (25), had been arrested on murder charges in September. He was accused of murdering Kumar, who was beaten to death in a fit of rage after a drunk argument.
Iliyaz was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody. The jewel that he pledged was recovered and handed over to the victim.
