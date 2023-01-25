Can’t use temple funds for HR&CE expenses: HC
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that temples’ funds should not be utilised for other purposes of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE) department.
A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and PD Audikesavalu made this observation on hearing a petition filed by Ramesh, who wanted a direction to the government not to use temple funds for irrelevant purposes.
“Temple funds were used to construct offices for joint commissioners and executive commissioners of HR&CE. Vehicles that were bought with temple funds. A reply under RTI Act further reveals that marriage halls, bus stands, and devotees’ cottages were also built with it,” the petitioner submitted. “As much as 12% of temple revenue is given to HR&CE for administrative works.”
The bench observed that the temples’ revenue shall not be used for other purposes and the department shall meet the needs only with funds from temples’ income.
