Tomato prices double at Koyambedu market; sold at ₹40 per kg

CHENNAI: A dip in the supply of tomatoes at Koyambedu wholesale market after four months, resulted in an increase in prices from Rs 20 - Rs 40 per kg on Tuesday.

Traders stated that other vegetable rates have decreased slightly after Pongal festival. However, sales remain brisk.

Usually, the market receives 100 loads of tomatoes. As the prices did not surge for the last two years, it was sold for Rs 10, 15 and 20 per kg, leading to wastage at the market and neighborhood states.

"The farmers chose to sow fewer tomatoes, which led to a shortage in supply for the market. At present, the market receives around 50 - 60 vehicles of perishable commodities spiking the prices to Rs 40 per kg. If the supply further decreases in the coming days, the rate might shoot up," said P Sukumaran, Secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants.

On the other hand, during Pongal holidays, customers thronged the market, as the traders witnessed a 90 per cent sale. The prices of veggies increased by Rs 20 per cent.

"However, after the festival, the situation returned to normalcy where the market received loads and rates were reduced by 15 per cent. Except drumstick and shallots, which remain around Rs 100 per kg," said R Babu, a retail vendor at the market.

Currently, onions are sold at Rs 20 per kg, potatoes Rs 25 per kg, carrots Rs 30 per kg, brinjal Rs 15 per kg, ladies fingers Rs 40 per kg, watery vegetables such as cucumber, chow chow, bottle gourd are sold less than Rs 10 per kg each.

The rates in city retail shops did not witness a drastic change as the sales dropped post Pongal holidays. The vendors sold the vegetables at the lowest prices, so they were not wasted.