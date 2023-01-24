DVAC probe on: Chennai cop amasses assets worth ₹1.66 cr in 7 yrs

CHENNAI: He was just a police constable in Chennai city. But he had amassed illicit wealth to the tune of Rs 1.66 crore in 7 years from the year 2014 to 2020, found a probe by DVAC. During the said period he worked in Chennai city crime branch and also at Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on deputation.

Constable, K Soundrarajan, has been forced to retire from service. The DVAC has registered a case under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, against Soundararajan, an Alandur resident, and his wife for allegedly involving in corrupt activities and intentionally enriching himself and acquiring properties in the name of his wife, a homemaker, as well as his relatives. The directorate noted that the family income of the accused policeman is below average and he does not have any ancestral properties. During the check period from 1 April, 2014 to 30 April, 2020 the policeman had abused his service while working in various places and was inpossession of pecuniary resources, properties in the form of lands and vacant housesite in the name of his wife, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income. At the beginning of the check period the value assets of Soundrarajan and his wife stood at Rs 1.36 lakh. But the value of assets of the policeman and his wife skyrocketed to Rs 1.69 crore by the end of the check period in the form of lands and houses in his wife's name. His likely saving from his genuine income during the check period could have been only Rs 1.8 lakh but his disproportionate income alone was pegged at Rs 1.66 crore by DVAC, Chennai city unit-III.