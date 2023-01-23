Chennai men held for possessing Ganja; 1.4 kg seized

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday arrested three persons in two separate cases for possession of narcotic substances. Around three grams of Heroin and 1.4 kg of Ganja were seized.

In one case, Adyar PEW (prohibition and enforcement wing) intercepted a person on a tip off near the Kalaignar Arch in Saidapet. On checking him, police found 3 grams of ganja on him after which the accused, Tabasul Islam (25) of Assam was arrested.

In another case, Thousand Lights police detained a duo during vehicle check on suspicion. On checking them, police found 1.4 kg of ganja in their bag after which they were arrested. The arrested persons were identified as Nizam Khan (31) of Royapettah and Sundaresan (24) of Triplicane.

All three accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.