Spice production doubles in 10 years, says crop report
CHENNAI: Spice production in India has grown from 5.35 million metric tonnes (MT) in 2010-11 to 11.04 million MT in 2020-21, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.
The top 5 spices including chilli, turmeric, and coriander contributed around 86% to the total spices production in 2020-21, stated the crop report released in the sixth edition of the International Spice Conference organised the All-India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF) at ITC Grand Chola on Sunday.
Though India stands first in spice production, due to climate change and pests, crop cultivation of several spices has reduced. However, it’s expected to increase in 2022-2023, as the country has had better weather recently.
Experts also presented the crop reports on various spice products. Of which, India has the largest chilli production in the country.
“Due to southeast Asian pest thrip attack in November 2021, a few farmers thought innovatively and delayed in sowing. And transplanted in October and November to avoid southeast Asia thrips at the flowering stage. The State witnessed an increase in production by 44%,” as per the chilli crop report released by the panelists.
When compared to Chinese chilli production, cultivation is expected to increase by 23%, whereas China will have lower production by 10%.
“Despite the pandemic, export of spices from India continued its upward trend during 2020-21 and crossed the $4 billion mark and attained a record in terms of both volume and value,” said Sunjay Vuppuruli, National Head – Food and Agri Business Strategic Advisory and Research, YES Bank.
Similarly, the report states that in the last 5 years, the profit made through turmeric was flat. However, demand has increased in the past two years due to the pandemic as it was consumed for several health benefits. Production dipped in the country by at least 10% due to changes in climate conditions.
Another ‘most exported spice’ in India is cumin, with over 90% of global production, predominantly from Rajasthan and Gujarat. The overall production has come down by 30%. The total sown area has reduced over the years in Rajasthan due to the hotter weather which results in dryer soil.
