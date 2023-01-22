2 from Punjab extort 40 svgn to 'unite woman with ex-lover', held

CHENNAI: Two men from Punjab who allegedly promised a Chennai woman, through an app called 'how to get back your ex', to unite her with her lover and extorted 40 sovereigns of gold, were arrested at Chennai airport on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Anil Kumar, 27 and Gagandeep Bhargav, 33. Police on Saturday trapped the two when they reached Chennai to collect Rs.5 lakh from the woman.

The woman who gave 40 sovereigns of gold to the two men a few months ago had to approach the police after she was threatened by the two. Though she came in contact with the two through the app, the duo after collecting the gold from her promising to unite her with her ex-lover, started behaving differently.

The two not only failed to unite her with her lover, but started asking for more money. They wanted Rs.5 lakh more and when she refused to pay, threatened to make her story public using the internet.

A shocked woman then approached the Chennai airport police, who asked her to invite the two to Chennai to 'collect Rs.5 lakh'. As soon as the two landed in Chennai and reached the specific place in the airport to collect the money from their victim, police in plain clothes overpowered the two and arrested them.