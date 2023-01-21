Woman complains against conductor for insulting comment on free ride

CHENNAI: A woman passenger has filed a complaint with the City Police alleging that an MTC bus conductor abused her by pointing out that she was travelling ‘free’ and allegedly threatened to assault her following an argument over her demanding a ticket. She was travelling on the bus from Chennai Central railway station to Tiruvotriyur.

DMK Minister K Ponmudy was at the centre of a row only a few months ago after he made remarks about the ‘free bus ride’ to women offered by the state government.

On Thursday afternoon, around 3 pm, S Sangeetha (32) of Tsunami Quarters, Ernavoor boarded a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus from Chennai Central railway station. Police said Sangeetha works as a conservancy staff at the Government Guest House in Chepauk.

While travelling on the MTC bus (route no.28), she asked the conductor to issue the free ticket as mandated. In response, the conductor allegedly questioned the woman as to why she was demanding a ticket when she is travelling free and mentioned the derogatory words used by the Minister a few months ago.

Sangeetha took issue with the Conductor’s remarks and when she questioned him, the conductor allegedly threatened to assault her after which the woman alighted from the bus and filed a complaint at the New Washermanpet police station.

Police have issued a CSR (community service register) and are investigating.