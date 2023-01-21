Guest worker hurt by stray bullet from shooting range

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old construction worker suffered injuries in Periyar Nagar in Tirusulam on Thursday after a bullet reportedly fired from the shooting range in Tirusulam pierced his leg. The victim was working in the construction site two kilometres far from the shooting range.

The victim Insar Aslam of Bihar was working at the construction site in Periyar Nagar in Tirusulam on Thursday when a mysterious object pierced through one of his legs. After he let out a scream in extreme pain, co-workers rushed to him and took him to a private hospital in the locality. The doctors removed the bullet in a surgical process and informed the police. A team from Meenambakkam station visited the spot, recovered the bullet and made inquiries when they found the bullet might have come from the shooting range that is 2 kms away from Periyar Nagar.

Police said the Tirusulam shooting range was used by the CISF personnel for training and the police are inquiring with the CISF officials on what kind of bullet are used for training and how it travelled two kms. Sources said usually when there is training, the security officers would not allow the public near the shooting ground for 1.5 kms.