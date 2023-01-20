Consultation meetings on CMDA’s 3rd Master Plan for 2 days

CHENNAI: With the preparation of vision document for city's third master plan underway, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has organised public consultation meetings at eight places on Saturday and Sunday.

This is third round consultation as the planning authority has already conducted meetings earlier.

Meetings will be held at Arulmigu Shree Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Kalyana Mandapam on Lake View Road in Kotturpuram. Rama Mandhram Kalyana Mandapam in Ram Nagar in Nanganallur and Kone Krishna Reddiyar Kalyana Mandapam on Mudichur Road in West Tambaram at 10 am on Saturday.

Meetings will conducted in Sri Vasudeva Thirumana Maaligai in Selaiyur and Rani Mahal on Gandhi Road in Perungalathur at 2 pm on same day.

Similarly, meetings will be conducted in Jain Kalyana Mandapam in Raja Nagar in Poonamallee, Redhills Nel and Arusi Moths Viyabarigal Sang a Thirumana Mandapam on GNT Road in Red Hills and GL Aarupadaiyappan

Mahal on Murugan Kovil Road in Kundrathur at 10 am on Sunday.

"CMDA is preparing the vision document for the Third Master Plan (2027-2046) for Chennai Metropolitan Area. To make this vision a reality, CMDA wishes to engage the citizens to offer their progressive suggestions and views to strategize the Third Master Plan," the planning authority has tweeted.

CMDA has already appointed a consultant to prepare the vision document based on which the master plan will be prepared. The planning authority also conducted first consultation meeting on the vision document on which public representatives and subject experts took part. During the first meeting, CMDA has announced similar meetings would be conducted in various parts of the metropolitan area.

The second master plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area was approved in 2008 with a planning horizon to 2026.

It may be noted that the CMDA will prepare third master plan for the 1,189 sqkm, the extent that existed before the expansion of metropolitan area. Recently, the government issued an order to expand the metropolitan area to 5,904 sqkm. Regional plans will be prepared for the remaining areas.