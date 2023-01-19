TTDC MD reviews G20 preparedness

Mahabalipuram: Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) Sandeep Naduri visited Mahabalipuram and inspected the preparations that are underway for the annual G20 summit that is all set to take place on February 2.

The summit, which is scheduled to take place at star hotels will have hundreds of guests arriving from 20 countries across the globe like Argentina, Russia, Brazil, France, Germany etc. After the summit, the guests would be taken to all the popular tourist attractions at Mahabalipuram such as Five Rathas, Arjuna’s Penance, Krishna’s Butterball and Shore Temple to experience the rich and diverse culture of the state.

Owing to this, TTDC MD Sandeep Naduri arrived at the town on Thursday and surveyed the arrangements and also held discussions with officials from the police department regarding the security arrangements and explained the security detail that needs to be in place using maps of the town.

He also spoke to the tourism department staff about the various programmes to entertain the guests.