No permission for SDPI to conduct rally in Tirupur, HC told

CHENNAI: The state police department had informed the Madras High Court that it had not given any permission to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to conduct a rally and public meeting at Tirupur town on January 22.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram made this submission before a division bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and Justice AA Nakkiran.

The judges were hearing a petition filed by one Gopinath, a functionary of the Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam from Tirupur.

The petitioner prayed for a direction to the police department not to extend any permission to SDPI on its January 3 representation to conduct a rally and public meeting in Tirupur.

The petitioner alleged that the Union Government has banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the man who was associated with PFI had connections with the SDPI. Therefore, the permission should not provide any permission to SDPI to conduct the meeting. "The participation of leaders from the party shall cause law and order problems in Tirupur town," the petitioner added.

When the matter was taken up, the AG made it clear that the representation made by the SDPI was rejected by the Tirupur city police on January 17. Recording the submissions, the judges closed the matter.